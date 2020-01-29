CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• One Ingredient — Two Recipes: Okra, noon Tuesday .
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Chinese 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Cookies, 3-4 p.m. Friday.
• Southern Classics 1, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Easy Thai Noodle Dishes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Greens and Grains, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Creme Brulee, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• A Night in Vietnam, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Spice of the Month — Cajun, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $60.
• Dippity-Do, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South American, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Italian Road Trip: Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
EVENTS
FEB. 6
Rhone Valley North vs. South Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Dr., $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
FEB. 8
Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy — 5:30-8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., Buena Vista, $20; chocolatechaffee@gmail.com.
Wine and Chocolate Festival — Estes Park; tinyurl.com/ukdtwk6.
FEB. 10
Winter Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Bella Panini, 4 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $75. Reservations: 481-3244.
FEB. 13
Fresh and Tasty — To benefit GOCA, 6 p.m., GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/uy8kaub.
St. Valentines Day Massacre Murder Mystery Dinner — 6:45 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Dr., $49. Reservations: stargazerstheatre.com.
FEB. 23
Mardi Gras Brunch — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Dr., $16-$29. Reservations: 598-8667.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
