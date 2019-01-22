CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Curry Nights — Curried Chicken Wings, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Dosa and Coconut Chutney, 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• 3 Bean Vegan Chili Two Ways — Instapot and Slow Cooker, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
• Curry Nights, 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
• Heart Healthy Salad, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4-6.
Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.
• Classics from The Blue Star, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, $85.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Chasing Health, Not Skinny, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Four Hands Class — Treats and Sweets, for an adult and child, 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Four Hands Class — DIY Pasta, for an adult and child, 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Preserved Lemons, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• The Huddle is Real — Game Day Snacks, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Cream Pies, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, $45.
• Do You Wanna Enchilada, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 1, $65.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Be Our Valentine, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2, $35.
• It’s the Fennel Countdown, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5, $45.
• Sauce Workshop, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 5-6, $25.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Murder Mystery Dinner and Show — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Events Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $50. Reservations: stargazerstheatre.com.
TUESDAY
Black Bear Spirits Dinner — 6 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
JAN. 31
Bordeaux Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
Northern Italian Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $65. Reservations: 633-0406.
FEB. 1
Taste of the Grape — Sample more than 50 wines, 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $25 in advance, $30 at door; 686-2595, tinyurl.com/yb6zgjah.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
