What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Curry Nights — Chicken Vindaloo, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Sprouting Basics, 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Ayurvedic Detox Teas Winters, 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vegan Burgers, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
• Curry Nights — Curried Chicken Wings, 6 p.m. Jan. 24.
• Dosa and Coconut Chutney, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
• 3 Bean Vegan Chili Two Ways — Instapot and Slow Cooker, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
• Curry Nights, 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.
• Knife Skills, Chicken Stock and Pantry Soups, 6-9 p.m. Thursday or 2-6 p.m. Jan. 25, $60-$85.
• Classics from The Blue Star, 2-6 p.m. Jan. 27, $85.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Chasing Health, Not Skinny, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Banh Mi, 9-10 a.m. Thursday.
• DIY Pasta, 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday.
• Fix and Feast 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Four Hands Class — Treats and Sweets, for an adult and child, 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 27.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Greens & Grains, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• The World is Gonna Roll Me, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $50.
• Hungry Hungarian, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23, $55.
• Preserved Lemons, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24, $50.
• The Huddle is Real — Game Day Snacks, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29, $45.
• Cream Pies, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, $45.
EVENTS
THROUGH FEB. 2
El Paso County’s Hobby Wine Competition — Register at communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition, $10 per entry to benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers; 520-6977, theresaodello@elpasoco.com.
FRIDAY
Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., King’s Deer Golf Club, 19255 Royal Troon Drive, Monument, $45. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9fto63b.
JAN. 25
Murder Mystery Dinner and Show — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Events Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $50. Reservations: stargazerstheatre.com.
JAN. 29
Black Bear Spirits Dinner — 6 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
JAN. 31
Bordeaux Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
Northern Italian Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $65. Reservations: 633-0406.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.