CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Curry Nights — Chicken Tikka Masala, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Vegetable Dum Biryani, noon Jan. 22.

Cocina Corazón — Various locations. Registration: 661-3030, cocina corazon.com/events.

• Albóndigas al Chipotle — Chipotle Meatballs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, $65.

• Chiles Rellenos — Stuffed Poblanos, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $65.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Soups 1, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

• Asian Noodles 1, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday.

• Croissants, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Jan. 22.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• French Soups, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.

• Cooking with Quinoa, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.

• Soy Sauce, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.

• Lebanese Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.

• High Altitude, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.

• Spice of the Month — Ibzar, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22, $60.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Pork Belly Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Baking at 5280, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

EVENTS

TUESDAY

Passport to Piedmont Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.

JAN. 25

Book Signing with Peter and Kelli Bronski — “No Gluten No Problem Pizza,” 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, covered treasures.com.

TUESDAYS

Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.

FOURTH TUESDAYS

Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.

FRIDAYS

Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.

The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.

FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

