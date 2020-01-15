CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Curry Nights — Chicken Tikka Masala, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Vegetable Dum Biryani, noon Jan. 22.
Cocina Corazón — Various locations. Registration: 661-3030, cocina corazon.com/events.
• Albóndigas al Chipotle — Chipotle Meatballs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Chiles Rellenos — Stuffed Poblanos, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Soups 1, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Asian Noodles 1, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Croissants, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Jan. 22.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• French Soups, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Cooking with Quinoa, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Soy Sauce, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Lebanese Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• High Altitude, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Spice of the Month — Ibzar, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Pork Belly Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Baking at 5280, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
EVENTS
TUESDAY
Passport to Piedmont Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
JAN. 25
Book Signing with Peter and Kelli Bronski — “No Gluten No Problem Pizza,” 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, covered treasures.com.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
