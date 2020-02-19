What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Savory Dumpling — Idlis, Dhokla, noon Feb. 26.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Biscuits, 3 p.m. Friday.
• King Cake, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Monte Cristo, 11 a.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Chicken Pho, 10 a.m.-noon Friday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Lebneh, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Master Dough Workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday-Friday, $100.
• Indian Lime Pickle, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Mardi Gras, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Fat Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• A Spanish Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Healthy Lifestyle: East the Rainbow, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Cream Vegan Soups Demonstration Class, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, free.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Manitou Springs Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off — 8 a.m., with judging and public tastings at 11 a.m., Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $2 for three tastings, 75 cents for one; manitousprings.org.
Chili Dinner and Silent Auction — To benefit Boy Scout Troop 70, 5-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $3-$5; bftroop70.shutterfly.com.
SUNDAY
Mardi Gras Brunch — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $16-$29. Reservations: 598-8667.
TUESDAY
Mardi Gras at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar — 11 S. Tejon St. Reservations: 357-4554.
FRIDAYS
Food Truck Fridays — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.; csfleamarket.com.
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.