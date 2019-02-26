CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Ayurvedic Cooking, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Eggplant Dip and Naan, 12:30 p.m. March 6.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Dips, Spreads and Sauces: Boost Your Vegetable-forward Cooking, noon-1:30 p.m. March 9, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Mardi Gras King Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Four Hands Class — Street Eats, for an adult and child, noon-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Bruschetta and Crostini, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• Don’t Go Breakin’ My Tart, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• The Lebanese Table, 6-8 p.m. March 6, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Pork Belly Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $175.
• Mardi Gras Party Fare, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $165.
• Basic Skills Workshop, 6-9:30 p.m. March 6 and 13, $165.
• Couples Class: Craft Beer Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 7, $175.
Meat 101 Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon March 9, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $10-$15. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybrf7bfb.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Murder Speaks Easy — 1920s murder-mystery dinner and show, 6:45 p.m, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $49. Reservations: 476-2200, stargazers theatre.com.
MARCH 6-9
Colorado Springs Wine Festival — To benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, various locations. Tickets: coloradospringsconservatory.org.
MARCH 7
1950s Diner-Style Dinner and Murder Mystery — To benefit the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 5:30 p.m., Wedgewood, 12375 Black Forest Road, $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yadl3xe4.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
