CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Tofu Curry, Turmeric Rice and Kachumar, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Lentil Pancakes, 12:30 or 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lentils, 1 p.m. Feb. 27.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Vegan Supper Club Cooking Class: Soups, Stews and Chili, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Chinese, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Friday.
• Meat Expert, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday or Feb. 27.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Breakfast Casseroles and Skillets, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• Soups and Stews, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Spice, Spice Baby, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $50.
• Thai Curry in a Hurry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Taco Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Don’t Go Bacon My Heart, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 27, $45.
• At Yeast it’s Dairy Free: How to Use Nutritional Yeast, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27, $45.
• Bruschetta and Crostini, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 28, $45.
• Don’t Go Breakin’ My Tart, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28, $50.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Colorado Fare, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27, $79.
• Couples Class: Pork Belly Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28, $175.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Italian Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., King’s Deer Golf Club, 19255 Royal Troon Drive, Monument, $40 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: shawna@kingsdeergolfclub.com.
FEB. 28
Murder Speaks Easy — 1920s murder mystery dinner and show, 6:45 p.m, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $49. Reservations: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
MARCH 6-9
Colorado Springs Wine Festival — To benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, various locations. Tickets: coloradospringsconservatory.org.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.