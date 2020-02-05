CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Everyday Indian Cooking — Yellow Dal, Kachumar Salad, Papadum, Raita, noon Feb. 12.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Mini Pies, 3-5 p.m. Friday.
• Valentine Cookie Royal Icing, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Chocolate and Wine Pairing, 8-10 p.m. Saturday.
• Monte Cristo, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Soups 1, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Middle Eastern Lunch — Persia, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• A Salad for Every Season — Winter Salads, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Preserved Lemons, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• A Trip to Bologna, 6:30-9:30 p.m Thursday.
• Couples Class: Spanish Tapas & Wines, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Rhone Valley North vs. South Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
SATURDAY
Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy — 5:30-8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., Buena Vista, $20; chocolatechaffee@gmail.com.
Wine and Chocolate Festival — Estes Park; tinyurl.com/ukdtwk6.
MONDAY
Winter Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Bella Panini, 4 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $75. Reservations: 481-3244.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Food Truck Fridays — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.; csfleamarket.com.
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoor wine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
