What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Valentines Special: Chicken Vindaloo, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Street Eats — Samosa, Gulab Jamuns and Chutney, noon Tuesday.
Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstable cos.com.
• Sheet Pan Suppers, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6-9 p.m. Friday, $85.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Decorate Your Own Chocolate Covered Strawberries, 11 a.m. Thursday.
• Truffles, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Asian Salads, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Soups with Grains, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Creme Brulee Flavors, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• Mexico — Street Style, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Soup’d Up, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Plant Power, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Valentines Day Class: Small Plates for All Day Dining, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Fresh Pasta- Let’s Get Stuffed, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 25.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Cooking for Two: Vegan Valentine’s Day, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, $49.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Fresh and Tasty — To benefit GOCA, 6 p.m., GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/uy8kaub.
St. Valentines Day Massacre Murder Mystery Dinner — 6:45 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $49. Reservations: stargazers theatre.com.
SATURDAY
Wine Tasting — To benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, 7-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $15-$20. Reservations: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Food Truck Fridays — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.; csfleamarket.com.
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
