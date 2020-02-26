CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• One Ingredient — Two Recipes: Carrots, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Meringue Cookies, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Boozy Baking, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-5 p.m. Thursday.
• Cooking 101 — Become the Burger King (or Queen), 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Cooking with Wine — Scampi, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Appetizers, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cooking 101 — Vegan Days, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 4.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Gumbo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Under Pressure — Comfort Foods, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Total Eclipse of the Tart, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• The Daily Grind — Salt and Peppercorns, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Irish Soda Bread, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4, $50.
Paravicini’s Italian Bistro — 2802 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 471-8200.
• Cooking Class with Chef Franco, noon Saturday , $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Meals in Minutes: Cooking with Sweet Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Rollin’ Sushi, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Stem Ciders Pairing — Tapas & Ciders, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Fundamentals of Vegan Cooking, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, $150.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Washington State Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $75. Reservations: 633-0406.
SATURDAY
Leap Year Dinner — The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75. Call for times. Reservations: 598-8667.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
Food Truck Fridays — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.; csfleamarket.com.
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoor wine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.