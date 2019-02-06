CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com
• Cut, Cut, Cut, 2-4 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Four Hands Class — Rollin’ in the Dough, for an adult and a child, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
• Four Hands Class — Cupcake Club, for an adult and a child, 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com
• Games of Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $35.
• Seoul Food, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Lunch and Learn: The Art of Plating, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $30.
• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $50.
• Grill, Interrupted, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Save it for a Chili Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Four Sauces for Any Protein, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Miso Hungry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 13, $50.
• All About Steak, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15, $65.
• Around the World — Flatbreads, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16, $65.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Valentine’s Tea — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or 2-4 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $30. Reservations: mcallisterhouse.org.
SUNDAY
Winter Wine Dinner — 5:30 p.m., Bella Panini, 4 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $75. Reservations: 481-3244.
FEB. 16
Wine Tasting and Hobby Wine Competition Awards Reception — To benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, 7-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20. Reservations: communityservices.elpasoco.com/wine-tasting-event.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., $59. Reservations: rockymountain foodtours.com.
