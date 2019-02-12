CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Valentine Cooking: Chana Masala, Naan, Rice Pudding, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Indian Breads, 6 p.m. Feb. 19.
• Indian Vegan Desserts, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
• Tofu Curry, Turmeric Rick and Kachumar, 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
• Lentil Pancakes, 12:30 or 7 p.m. Feb. 26.
• Lentils, 1 p.m. Feb. 27.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Vegan Supper Club Cooking Class: Soups, Stews and Chili, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23, $65..
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• English Toffee, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Friday.
• Four Hands Class — Rollin’ in the Dough, for an adult and child, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Four Hands Class — Cupcake Club, for an adult and child, 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Feb. 22.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• All About Steak, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Around the World — Flatbreads, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Gumbo and Jambalaya, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Lighten Up — Cauliflower, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Indian Vegetarian Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 20, $45.
• Veg Head, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20, $45.
• Breakfast Casseroles and Skillets, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 21, $45.
• Soups and Stews, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21, $50.
• Spice, Spice Baby, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23, $50.
• Thai Curry in a Hurry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 26, $50.
• Taco Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26, $45.
• Don’t Go Bacon My Heart, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 27, $45.
• At Yeast it’s Dairy Free: How to Use Nutritional Yeast, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27, $45.
Le Petit Croissant — Registration: lepetitcroissant.com/events.
• Make-Ahead Valentine’s Dessert, French meringue with whipped cream and berries, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Pinetop Drive, $59.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Tasting — 3-5 p.m., Fruita, $35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ya5fhzjd.
Wine Tasting and Hobby Wine Competition Awards Reception — To benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, 7-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20. Reservations: communityservices.elpasoco.com/wine-tasting-event.FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
