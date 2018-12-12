food-whatscooking
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Vegan Chili Two Ways — Instapot and Slow Cooker, 6 p.m. Thursday.

• Masala Omelette and Indian Filter Coffee, 12:30 p.m. Monday.

• Vegan Meatballs, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Vegan Navratan Korma, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

• Couples Night — Chicken Korma, 6 p.m. Dec. 20.

• Family Cooking Event — Samosa, Chai and Chutney, 11 a.m. Dec. 21.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Yule Log Champagne, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.

• Yule Log Coffee, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Yo-Yo Yogurt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $35.

• Northern Indian, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• French Comfort Food, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.

• Gnocchi, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $55.

• Oh, Fudge, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.

• Chocolate Truffles, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.

• Holiday Dips and Apps, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19, $45.

• Fusion Nachos, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20, $50.

• Pizza Party, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20, $45.

• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 21, $50.

• Game of Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22, $35.

• All I Want for Christmas is Ewe, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 22, $65.

Le Petit Croissant — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Registration: lepetitcroissant.com/events.

• Yule Log Cake: Party Foods that Freeze, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, $75.

• Learn to Make Croissants: Party Foods that Freeze, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, $93.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

