CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Vegan Chili Two Ways — Instapot and Slow Cooker, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Masala Omelette and Indian Filter Coffee, 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Vegan Meatballs, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vegan Navratan Korma, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
• Couples Night — Chicken Korma, 6 p.m. Dec. 20.
• Family Cooking Event — Samosa, Chai and Chutney, 11 a.m. Dec. 21.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Yule Log Champagne, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
• Yule Log Coffee, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Yo-Yo Yogurt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $35.
• Northern Indian, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• French Comfort Food, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Gnocchi, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $55.
• Oh, Fudge, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Chocolate Truffles, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Holiday Dips and Apps, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 19, $45.
• Fusion Nachos, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20, $50.
• Pizza Party, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20, $45.
• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 21, $50.
• Game of Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22, $35.
• All I Want for Christmas is Ewe, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 22, $65.
Le Petit Croissant — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Registration: lepetitcroissant.com/events.
• Yule Log Cake: Party Foods that Freeze, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, $75.
• Learn to Make Croissants: Party Foods that Freeze, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, $93.
