CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Ladies Cooking Night, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Gluten-Free Vegan Masala Pancakes, 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Edible Christmas Gifts — Chai Spice Cookies and Chai Spice Granola, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vegan Keema Naans, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Quick Lunch Thai, 11:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Chinese, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Chocolate Chip Cookies, 9-10 a.m. Saturday.
• Vietnamese, 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Santa Claws — Shellfish Soups, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Risotto, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Ladies Night Out — Cooking with Wine, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $45.
• Holiday Salads, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $35.
• Knife Skills, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
Le Petit Croissant — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Registration: lepetitcroissant.com/events.
• Learn to Make Brie En Croute, 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, $74.
• Marvelous Macarons: Party Foods That Freeze, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 12, $74.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Young Chefs Class: Festive Finger Foods, for ages 11 and older, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• The Feast of Seven Fishes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Food and Wine Tasting: Holiday Meal Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12, $79.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Holiday Tea — 3:30-5 p.m., Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe, 410 S. 26th St., $35. Reservations: 471-2799.
Moments in History Wine Tasting Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $70 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
DEC. 15
Holiday Tea — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $27 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS
Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.