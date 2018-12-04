CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Ladies Cooking Night, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

• Gluten-Free Vegan Masala Pancakes, 12:30 p.m. Monday.

• Edible Christmas Gifts — Chai Spice Cookies and Chai Spice Granola, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Vegan Keema Naans, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Quick Lunch Thai, 11:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Chinese, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Chocolate Chip Cookies, 9-10 a.m. Saturday.

• Vietnamese, 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Santa Claws — Shellfish Soups, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• Risotto, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• Ladies Night Out — Cooking with Wine, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $45.

• Holiday Salads, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $35.

• Knife Skills, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.

Le Petit Croissant — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Registration: lepetitcroissant.com/events.

• Learn to Make Brie En Croute, 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, $74.

• Marvelous Macarons: Party Foods That Freeze, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 12, $74.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Young Chefs Class: Festive Finger Foods, for ages 11 and older, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.

• The Feast of Seven Fishes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Food and Wine Tasting: Holiday Meal Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12, $79.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Holiday Tea — 3:30-5 p.m., Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe, 410 S. 26th St., $35. Reservations: 471-2799.

Moments in History Wine Tasting Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $70 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.

DEC. 15

Holiday Tea — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $27 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.

THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS

Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

