food-whatscooking
Caption +

Courtesy of demara online
Show MoreShow Less

What’s Cooking

CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Family Cooking Event — Vegetarian Curry and Naan, 11 a.m. Monday.

• Fitness Cooking — Vegan Kale Soup, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 2.

• Paneer Korma, 6 p.m. Jan. 3.

• Lentil Pancakes, 6 p.m. Jan. 8.

• Vegan Mushroom Curry Two Ways — Slow Cooker and Instapot, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

• Bollywood Cooking Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 10.

• Meatless Mondays and Bhangra, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

• Probiotic Pickles, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15.

• Vegan Tofu Curry, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16.

• Curry Nights — Chicken Vindaloo, 6 p.m. Jan. 17.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Ice Cream, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Nuts to You, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $35.

• Turkish Delight, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• Fondue and Raclette, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $55.

• Pro Series with Chef David Cook, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 7-30, $500.

• Chutney, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 10, $35.

• Indian Lime Pickle, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10, $50.

• You Had Me at Phyllo, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 13, $50.

• Winter Wonderland, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16, $45.

• Greens & Grains, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, $45.

• The World is Gonna Roll Me, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 19, $50.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Australian Steakhouse Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $75. Reservations: 633-0406.

FOURTH TUESDAYS

Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments