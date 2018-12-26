What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Family Cooking Event — Vegetarian Curry and Naan, 11 a.m. Monday.
• Fitness Cooking — Vegan Kale Soup, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
• Paneer Korma, 6 p.m. Jan. 3.
• Lentil Pancakes, 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
• Vegan Mushroom Curry Two Ways — Slow Cooker and Instapot, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
• Bollywood Cooking Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 10.
• Meatless Mondays and Bhangra, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
• Probiotic Pickles, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
• Vegan Tofu Curry, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
• Curry Nights — Chicken Vindaloo, 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Ice Cream, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Nuts to You, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $35.
• Turkish Delight, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Fondue and Raclette, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $55.
• Pro Series with Chef David Cook, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 7-30, $500.
• Chutney, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 10, $35.
• Indian Lime Pickle, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10, $50.
• You Had Me at Phyllo, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 13, $50.
• Winter Wonderland, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16, $45.
• Greens & Grains, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, $45.
• The World is Gonna Roll Me, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 19, $50.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Australian Steakhouse Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $75. Reservations: 633-0406.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
