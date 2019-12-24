CLASSES
Chef's Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.
• Eggs Every Which Way, 1-4 p.m. Jan. 23 or 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24, $60.
• A Menu form Sunday Suppers at Lucques, 2-6 p.m. Jan. 26, $85.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Croissants, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, call for cost.
• Croissants, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20, call for cost.
• Croissants, 1:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27, call for cost.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Shrimply the Best, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Do You Wanna Enchilada, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Coconut Milk, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 14, $50.
• Cooking with Tea, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14, $55.
• Tiramisu, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
• Healthy Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Diet, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
• Couples Class: A Mid-East Feast, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
• Couples Class: A Winter Dinner Party, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
• Epicurean Herbalist, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Three Ways to Add More Plants to Your Diet in the New Year, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, free.
• Instant Pot and Air Fryer 101, 7 p.m. Jan. 8, free.
• Instant Pot & Air Fryer 101 Demonstration Class, 7-8 p.m. Jan. 8, free.
• Fundamentals of Vegan Cooking Certification Class, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11, $150.
EVENTS
TUESDAY
Bubbles & Bites New Year's Eve Bubbly Dinner — 5 and 8 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $89. Reservations: 471-8272.
Champagne New Year's Eve Murder Mystery — Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99 plus tax and gratuity. Times and reservations: 685-1864.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
