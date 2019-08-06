CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Ayurvedic Cooking, 6 p.m. Thursday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Salads, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Seafood Expert, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Gimme S’More, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• Fermenting Workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 16, $125.
• Veg Head, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Asian Favorites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21, $165.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Estes Park Wine Festival — More than 20 wineries, food and more, Bond Park, Estes Park; estesparkwinefestival.com.
AUG. 15
Taste of the Chamber — 5-7 p.m., Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Center Drive, $15-$25. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y4sfvewt.
AUG. 15-18
Peach Festival — Peach pies, peach ice cream, peach preserves, peach salsa, peach brandy, peach wine, downtown Palisade; palisade peachfest.com.
AUG. 17
Downtown Walking Bar Crawl — 2-10 p.m., starting at Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2wpkr96.
Cherry Creek North Food Wine Festival — Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North; tinyurl.com/y8stljjr.
Peach Festival — Peach food and drinks, music, kids activities and more, Civic Center Park and Washington Park, Fort Collins; fortcollinspeachfestival.com.
Front Range Wine Festival — Wine, entertainment, vendors and more, Main Park, Windsor; frontrange winefestival.com.
Peach Festival — Peach pies, cobblers and smoothies, vendors, crafters, antique dealers, Old Town Lafayette; tinyurl.com/ya43ucsx.
AUG. 18
Clam Jam XI — 3:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $65. Reservations: 598-8667.
AUG. 23-24
Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Festival — Downtown Loveland; tinyurl.com/leyg677.
AUG. 31
Wine Fest — Celebrates the vintages of Colorado wineries in Salida, Riverside Park, Salida; tinyurl.com/y4xkdt2d.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
