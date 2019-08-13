CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Ghee and Yogurt Making Demo, 1 p.m. Thursday, free.
• Complete Vegan Meal, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Naan Basics, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• DIY Pasta, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Chinese 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
• Sauces, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $55.
• Taco Tuesday — Buenas Tardes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• 4-Ways with 5-Spice, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• East Meets West, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Girls Night Out, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• More Smokin’, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Taste of the Chamber — 5-7 p.m., Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Center Drive, $15-$25. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ y4sfvewt.
RARE — A Steak Championship — More than 20 restaurants, wine, craft cocktails and more, 6 p.m., The Galleria, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, $110-$150. Tickets: raresteakfest.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Peach Festival — Peach pies, peach ice cream, peach preserves, peach salsa, peach brandy, peach wine, downtown Palisade; palisadepeachfest.com.
SATURDAY
Downtown Walking Bar Crawl — 2-10 p.m., starting at Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2wpkr96.
Cherry Creek North Food Wine Festival — Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North; tinyurl.com/y8stljjr.
Peach Festival — Peach food and drinks, music, kids activities and more, Civic Center Park and Washington Park, Fort Collins; fortcollinspeachfestival.com.
Front Range Wine Festival — Wine, entertainment, vendors and more, Main Park, Windsor; frontrangewinefestival.com.
Peach Festival — Peach pies, cobblers and smoothies, vendors, crafters, antique dealers, Old Town Lafayette; tinyurl.com/ya43ucsx.
SUNDAY
Clam Jam XI — 3:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $65. Reservations: 598-8667.
AUG. 21
Bennett Valley Cellars Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., Atmosphere Gastropub, 1327 Interquest Parkway, $70 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 354-4764.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.Email information to listings@gazette.com.