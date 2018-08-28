CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Egg Curry, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Feeding the Brain: How What You Eat Impacts Cognitive Performance, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 18, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• 4-Hands Rollin’ in the Dough, for child and adult, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 8
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Sept. 12.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Extreme Peppers, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $55.
• Lunch & Learn; Flour in an Hour, noon-1 p.m. Sept. 7, $20.
• Ladies’s Night Out: Fall for Salads, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7, $45.
• Tongue-Thai’d, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 8, $65.
• Mystery Monday, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10, $35.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Sushi and Sake, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $175.
• Couples Class: A Southwest Fest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165.
EVENTS
SUNDAY
Murder Mystery Dinner — “Murder in the Buffalo Chip” — 5 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99. Reservations: 685-1864.
SEPT. 8
Tees, Tacos and Tequila Festival — To benefit The First Tee of Pikes Peak, 1-5 p.m., Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road, $15-$75. Registration: tinyurl.com/y96bcyk8.
SEPT. 13
Signature Chefs Auction — To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
SEPT. 13-16
Colorado Mountain Winefest — Palisade. Tickets: coloradowinefest.com/
SEPT. 16
Fall Vegan Pop-Up Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; tinyurl.com/y94xkuxk.
SEPT. 20
Manitou Springs Fall Wine Walk — 5-9 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydyar3gd.
SEPT. 23
Sons of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Annual Spaghetti Dinner — To benefit the Mount Camel Veterans Service Center, noon-5 p.m., Elk Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., $10, $5 for ages 11 and younger; 535-0488, sonsofitalypp.com.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
