CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadots andcurry.com.
• Saag, Pickle and Parantha, Buttermilk, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• South Indian — Dosa, Idli, Coconut Chutney, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Colorado Agriculture Leadership Foundation and CSU Extension From Yard to Table classes — $10. Registration: 1-720-733-6940, tinyurl.com/yxzecxxd.
• Canning Pie Fillings, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, CALF at Lowell Ranch, Castle Rock, $10.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Go online for costs. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Gourmet Caramel Sauce, noon-2 p.m Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Quiches, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Caprese the Day, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Boozy Waffles and Ice Cream, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Ch-ch-ch-Chia, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Build-a-Buffet, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28, $50.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 2:15-4:15 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Colorado Fare, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Classic Italian Dessert Pairings, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
• Healthy Lifestyles: Plant-Based Eating, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28, $79.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
Bennett Valley Cellars Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., Atmosphere Gastropub, 1327 Interquest Parkway, $70 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 354-4764.
THURSDAY
Colterris Winemaker Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival — Downtown Loveland; tinyurl.com/leyg677.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.