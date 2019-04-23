CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Breakfast Breads, noon Monday.
• Indian Chutneys, noon Tuesday.
• Okra Masala, noon May 1.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Flash Cookie Class, 10:30-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast 3, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Potatoes, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• New Orleans Favorites, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Eat the Rainbow, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Date Night Pho All the Lovers Out There, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $150.
• Clam Chowder, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Cooking with Lavender, 6-8 p.m. May 1, $50.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 2:15-4:15 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: East Meets West, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Couples Class: A Mid-Spring Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 1, $175.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Shake, Rattle and Murder — 1950s murder mystery dinner and show, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $49. Reservations: 476-2200, stargazers theatre.com.
Mediterranean Wine and Olive Oil Tasting Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
SATURDAY
Spring Wine Extravaganza — 1-4 p.m., The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City, $30. Tickets: 276-5191.
Culinary Passport — To benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chapter, 6:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road, $50. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.org.
SUNDAY
Taste of Pikes Peak Food, Wine and Beer Expo — Noon-3:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $38-$69. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
Sons and Daughters of Italy Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — To benefit Teens with Promise, noon-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., $10, $5 for 12 and younger, free for ages 2 and younger; trodasta@msn.com.
FRIDAYS
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.