CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Khichdi, noon Monday.
• Veg Manchurian, noon Tuesday.
• Samosa and Chai, noon April 24.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Vegan Munchies: Create Healthier Versions of Your Favorite Snacks, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $25.
• Vegan Supper Club: Meal Prep 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Vietnamese Crepes, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Dishes of the Balkan Islands, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Scalloped Potatoes & Ham, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, call for cost.
• Spanish Morocco, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Dishes from the Arabian Gulf, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Taco Tuesday, 6-8 p.m Tuesday, $55.
• Lighten Up — Eggplant Parmesan, 6-8 p.m. April 24, $50.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Springtime in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $165.
• Girls Night Out, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• Basic Skills Workshop, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and April 30, $165.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 24, $85.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/ pikespeakherbfest.
SUNDAY
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 or 5:30 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 S. Colorado Ave. Call for cost and reservations: 471-8272.
APRIL 25
Mediterranean Wine and Olive Oil Tasting Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
APRIL 27
Wacky Tea — To benefit Assistance League of Colorado Springs, 1-3 p.m., Shrine Club of Colorado Springs, 6 S. 33rd St., $25. Reservations required by Saturday: 598-4652, assistanceleague.org/colorado- springs.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.