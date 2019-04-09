CLASSES
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Power Salads, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Kids in the Kitchen - Build Your Own Carrot Cake, for ages 6-10, Saturday, $35.
• A Night in Jerusalem, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Egg on My Face, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• The Mediterranean Vegetarian, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Make and Take: Traveling Soups and Salads, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• Couples Class: Colorado Fare, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Sushi House Favorites Part 2 and Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
EVENTS
TUESDAY
Passport to Italy's Small Vineyards Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
APRIL 20
Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/pikespeakherbfest.
APRIL 27
Wacky Tea — To benefit Assistance League of Colorado Springs, 1-3 p.m., Shrine Club of Colorado Springs, 6 S. 33rd St., $25. Reservations required by April 20: 598-4652, assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs.
Spring Wine Extravaganza — 1-4 p.m., The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City, $30. Tickets: 276-5191.
Culinary Passport —To benefit American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chapter, 6:30-9 p.m., St. Paul's Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road, $50. Reservations: pikespeakchefs.org.
APRIL 28
Taste of Pikes Peak Food, Wine and Beer Expo — Noon-3:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $38-$69. Tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
Sons and Daughters of Italy Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — To benefit Teens with Promise, noon-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., $10, $5 for 12 and younger, free for ages 2 and younger; trodasta@msn.com.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
