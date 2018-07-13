The muffled chatter of excited spectators sitting in near darkness filled Club Q until Anka Shayne casually called out, “Is my next performer ready?”
Then the low hum morphed into hollers and cheers, and the metallic, sequined curtains rustled as a drag queen emerged.
Welcome to the School for Drag.
Shayne, fueled by Red Bull, kept up a steady stream of commentary as she introduced 12 drag performances on a Monday night in July.
Traditionally, drag performers are biologically male and dressed in an exaggerated portrayal of femininity, but the definition continues to expand. Many use different pronouns while performing than in everyday life.
Shayne opened the show wearing sparkly black heels and a studded corset over a silver leotard and fishnet tights. Her long gray wig had messy black “roots,” and her bright red lipstick was slightly smudged. One pupil was obscured by a contact lens, and studded jewelry covered her face.
It’s one of her go-to looks, which she calls a “post-apocalyptic ‘Mad Max’ punk whatever.”
After the first six students danced and lip synced to a slew of pop songs tailored to their drag personas, they stood on stage while Shayne critiqued (and complimented) them. She gave each a challenge for the next week, from finding a character to developing a costume or working on makeup.
“Let’s try something else, just to see what happens,” Shayne told one performer.
Drag is a full-time career for Shayne, 31, who is Jordan Gilbert when she’s “in boy.” Colorado Springs’ drag community is inviting, with plenty of opportunities to join in, she said.
The city’s reputation might have something to do with that. Colorado Springs was the birthplace of Amendment 2, enacted to ban “special rights” for gays but struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1996 as unconstitutional.
“It is a lot more conservative down there than say, Denver, for example, so it is a little gutsier. It feels gutsier doing drag down here than in Denver,” Shayne said. “It’s kind of a bigger decision to make here, than there.”
But in many ways, drag is going mainstream. Special guests at this year’s Colorado Springs PrideFest include Ada Vox, a drag queen who made it to the top 10 in the most recent season of “American Idol,” and two contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Naysha Lopez from Season 8 and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from Season 10.
"I think especially a newer audience, they want a man that looks like a woman, and it’s a lot deeper than that,” Shayne said.
Many in Colorado Springs push the traditional boundaries of drag, she said.
Some women perform in drag as women. They’re known as hyper-queens or bio-queens. Women who perform as men are drag kings.
“In being a very welcoming scene, we’re also a very, very diverse scene as a result,” Shayne said.
Her path to drag was hardly unique. She started about three years ago after watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The popular reality show recently wrapped up its 10th season.
“I think most of the people that have started drag in the last 10 years did it because they saw ‘Drag Race,’ and they were like, ‘That looks like fun, I bet I could do that,’” she said.
Nan VanDamn, 26, said the TV show — and drag — helped pull her out of a suicidal depression after her grandmother died last year.
“Sasha Velour on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ talked about how she had lost her mother suddenly, and it just gave her such a power to go out and do something with her life, even if her mother didn’t get to see it,” VanDamn said. “And like half a bottle of wine in, that clicked with me. I was like, ‘My grandma might be gone, but I can still do something with my life.’
“She had always told me no matter what I wanted to do with my life, that I would be great at it, so just do it. So the next day, I went out and dropped like $200 on wigs, and it was like, ‘All right, let’s do this.’”
VanDamn’s drag name comes from her grandmother, whom they called Nanny.
She danced the night of July 2 to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” later saying drag is “honestly a way for me to express my femininity, because I actually am pretty masculine as a dude.”
Phoenixx DeLa Rouge, 34, didn’t know about Club Q until he dropped someone off there while working as a taxi driver. Then a friend — a bio-queen — invited him to see her perform.
“I came to one of her shows, and I was like, ‘Holy (expletive), I could do that. I’m pretty sure I could do that,’” he said. He started as a bio-queen, but now he’s a drag king.
He said the audience keeps him coming back. He likes “being able to provoke a reaction out of somebody, whether it’s just by looks, or by how you move.”
Maggie V. Missile, 36, who is non-binary, performs in drag as a man and a woman. When performing as a man, they’re Magnum V. Missile.
They were dressed as a classic beauty the night of July 2, with Marilyn Monroe curls, red lipstick, gaudy jewelry and a long, glittery silver dress with a high slit.
“I love the people here and how supportive and creative they are,” they said.
Shayne said her drag persona isn’t tied to a specific outfit. It’s a state of mind.
“I always say like, I know when Anka shows up,” she said. “I might be dressed completely as her, and there are some days where I’m like, ‘She needs to hurry up and get here, because I can’t do this. Like, she’s gotta do it.’”
She said knowing what she can do as Anka Shayne gives her confidence when she’s Jordan Gilbert.
“In those moments of confidence and being social, you’re practicing doing that,” she said. “And then when you’re your normal self, you’ve been doing it, so it’s easier to do it again.”
Shayne is holding a drag show Sunday night at Club Q, where the official Colorado Springs PrideFest after-party is being held.
A schedule of Club Q’s weekly events can be found at clubqonline.com.