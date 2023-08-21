All photo submissions must be submitted in jpg format. Photo galleries will include no less than six photos each week and will run each Tuesday in the Colorado Springs Gazette e-edition on the Videos and Galleries page through early January.

All photos that are published in galleries will be eligible for the grand prize, which will be a full-page advertisement in a Sunday edition of The Gazette along with a gift card. Second- and third-place winners will also receive gift cards.

Readers of The Gazette will determine winners in an online vote in January. The final field of submissions will be determined by members of The Gazette's photography staff.

Submissions must be taken by a Colorado resident or be taken in Colorado. Submissions of photos outside Colorado will be accepted if it was taken by a Colorado resident. Submissions from non-Colorado residents of photos taken in Colorado will also be accepted.

Photo submissions can be made by emailing Gazette Lead Editor/Content Manager Jon Mitchell at [email protected], or Social Media Manager Jacqueline Sidle at [email protected].

Information: 719-636-0108.