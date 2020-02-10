What's more fitting for a Colorado couple than to celebrate Valentine's Day on a mountaintop dinner date in ski boots?

Here are five ski areas hosting Valentine's Day events such as mountain top dinners via Snowcat and a mass wedding celebration at Colorado's loveliest ski area.

Copper's Moonlight Dine and Ski

Your ticket to this romantic evening consists of dining and skiing at one of Colorado's most beloved resorts. Hit the slopes with your Valentine during an hour of night skiing/riding, then fill up with a gourmet dinner together mid-mountain at Solitude Station. Afterwards, take a moon-lit run together back to the base at Center Village. To register and for more information, visit coppercolorado.com.

Love at Loveland Ski Area

The Marry Me & Ski For Free event is fun for any couple, whether you're getting married or renewing vows. It's the ski area's 29th annual mass wedding. After the ceremony, couples can take their first turns down the slopes together and end at the Honeymooner's Après Party at the base of Loveland Basin. Participants and their guests enjoy music, wedding cake, spirits and even a best-dressed contest and raffle. For more information and to register, visit skiloveland.com.

Purgatory's Snowcat Dining Excursion

The Snowcat excursion travels the Needles Mountains where you'll likely catch a spectacular sunset before the romantic dinner at the Powderhouse Restaurant. Reservations are currently booked through February, but there are remaining spots on March 15, the last day of mountaintop dining at this ski area. For more information and to register, visit purgatoryresort.com.

Steamboat Light the Night Celebration

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Steamboat Resort where six hot air balloons will light up the Mountain Village between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Enjoy night skiing, ride on the longest coaster in North America and then head over to Timber & Torch for dinner and drinks. After dinner, cozy up with your Valentine and watch a fireworks display. During the Torchlight Parade, ski school staff ski in formation down the mountain with their torches. For more information, visit steamboat.com.

Ski Cooper's Yurt Dinner

You might picture dinner in a yurt would consist of pre-made meals or granola bars, but here's your chance to experience a gourmet yurt dinner with your Valentine. Don't worry about a chilly lift ride as you'll be escorted to the top of Ski Cooper at an elevation of 11,700 feet via Snowcat. The entrées are crafted from local sourced ingredients, including the wine. For more information and to make a reservation, visit skicooper.com.