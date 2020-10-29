While restaurants this pandemic season brace to control crowding among cold patrons, Telluride Resort's gateway hub of Mountain Village is unveiling a new, aesthetic solution.
Up to 20 converted gondola cabins will serve as dining bubbles, according to a village press release. The heated and lighted cabins will accommodate up to eight people of the same party. Larger yurts are also planned.
"We are excited about the unique and inviting ambiance these elements will bring to our village center this winter and years to come," Zoe Dohnal, Mountain Village's business development and sustainability director, said in the press release.