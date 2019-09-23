A-Basin Summer Riding 3.JPG
A group dressed up in bright outfits prepares for a run at Arapahoe Basin on June 24, 2019.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

It may be the first day of fall and the weather may still feel like summer in Colorado Springs, but winter is already on the minds of the staff at Arapahoe Basin.

The ski resort posted pictures on their Twitter feed on Sunday showing that the now making process is underway. 

According to a blog post on the Arapahoe Basin website, making snow isn't a sign that the resort is opening for skiers and snowboarders just yet. They're just testing out snow making gear and making sure everything is operational when the time is right. But for fans of winter sports, it certainly is exciting to see. 

Arapahoe Basin has traditionally been one of the first resorts to open for the season. A-Basin's closing day for the 2018/2019 season was July 4. 

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

