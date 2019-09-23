It may be the first day of fall and the weather may still feel like summer in Colorado Springs, but winter is already on the minds of the staff at Arapahoe Basin.
The ski resort posted pictures on their Twitter feed on Sunday showing that the now making process is underway.
Snowmaking This Morning https://t.co/Jr2lZwZAqp pic.twitter.com/KzLVgo3qZx— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) September 22, 2019
According to a blog post on the Arapahoe Basin website, making snow isn't a sign that the resort is opening for skiers and snowboarders just yet. They're just testing out snow making gear and making sure everything is operational when the time is right. But for fans of winter sports, it certainly is exciting to see.
Arapahoe Basin has traditionally been one of the first resorts to open for the season. A-Basin's closing day for the 2018/2019 season was July 4.