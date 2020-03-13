A Colorado ski resort is set to become the state's third largest.
That's what 355 more acres will mean for Steamboat Resort next winter according to Alterra Mountain Co., which recently announced plans to pump $223 million into its North American destinations, including the champagne powder slopes in northern Colorado.
Steamboat's inbound territory will expand north toward Pioneer Ridge, an area boasting expert terrain with nearly 2,000 feet of vertical. Skiers and riders will reach the realm via the Pony Express lift, which is adding 25 more chairs, increasing capacity from 1,200 people per hour to 1,800.
The expansion will bring Steamboat's skiable acres to 3,320. That will put the resort behind Vail Mountain (5,317 acres) and Aspen Snowmass (3,342) in size and surpass Keystone (3,148) and Winter Park (3,081).
Winter Park also will benefit from Alterra's investment package. The resort enters the third year of a five-year effort to bolster snowmaking for better early season conditions. Its premier hangout, the Sunspot Mountaintop Lodge, will be renovated to include two new bars and an expanded deck with barbecue.