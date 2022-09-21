An iconic Colorado ski resort anticipates offering more goods for its most ambitious clientele.
Winter Park recently announced plans to open previously unattended, hike-to terrain in the far reaches of the Cirque Territory. The terrain is called Jelly Roll "because of its rolling, steep pitch and its ability to hold light, fluffy snow for days after a storm," a news release explained.
In addition, on the Mary Jane side of the resort, operators are preparing to open more terrain in the Chutes area. The resort is calling the trails "controlled avalanche chutes" that will "offer pillow lines, cliffs and adventurous access to the Powder Field area between Trestle and the Chutes."
The moves will nearly double the expert-only terrain from a season ago, according to the resort.
The announcement came with a pledge for "more on-mountain staff and resources to groom and open more terrain earlier." The news release also said 350 more parking spots will be available this winter thanks to a "significant" expansion of the G lot and a widening of Mary Jane Road.
While referencing the resort's "important workforce housing project," Winter Park President and COO Sky Foulkes called the 2022-23 season "foundational."
“We’ve looked inward the last few years and did a lot of work imagining what the future of Winter Park could be and should be," he said in the release. "That reflection reinforced our commitment to our people first, which means investing in staff and guests alike."