Beaver Creek Resort has broken ground on a 250-acre terrain expansion that will cater to beginner and intermediate skiers and riders at high-altitude.
McCoy Park's groomers and glades are intended to "mimic the setting of advanced trails" and grant novice guests "the chance to explore more of the mountain on terrain they are comfortable skiing," according to the resort.
Two new lifts will serve 17 trails that are expected to open for the winter.
The expansion "sets Beaver Creek apart as the destination for families seeking mountain adventures," the resort's COO, Nadia Guerriero, said in a press release.
McCoy Park is the third installment of what Beaver Creek is calling its Signature Parks Collection. The resort previously built Haymeadow and Red Buffalo parks, both also designed for beginners.