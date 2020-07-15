Peggy Miller, vice president of operations at Arapahoe Basin, checks in skiers and snowboarders at the base Wednesday, May 27, 2020, on the first day back skiing at the Colorado ski area since the state closed all areas in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arapahoe Basin allows 600 riders per day and everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Riders must enter a lottery online 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. two days before the date requested to ski. The winners are announced the following morning. Season passes and four-pack owners enter the lottery for free and a limited number of daily tickets are sold for $99. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)