A Colorado ski area is adding a historic attraction to its portfolio.

Monarch Mountain recently announced acquiring the Monarch Crest Scenic Tramway and the building atop the Continental Divide that has served as a tourist stop since the 1950s. The tramway opened in 1966 for rides above 12,000 feet in non-winter months. Between Salida and Gunnison, drivers along Monarch Pass have pulled over for a bathroom break, snack or souvenir inside the concrete shop, which was rebuilt in 1989 after a fire.

A spokesman with the ski area down the road, Dan Bender, said the move was "huge" for additional parking. He said the lot and shuttle will serve staff and meet overflow demand on busy weekends, as it has in recent years that Monarch Mountain has reported record sales.

When the property went up for sale, ski area brass decided it better to buy rather than make arrangements with the next owner, Bender said.

"And it's just a really unique attraction," he said. "Having a business atop the Continental Divide, there really aren't other places like that in Colorado."

The plan is to remodel the building and roll out a restaurant similar to the one at Monarch's base. Along with drivers, the location is a meeting place for hikers and bikers of the Colorado Trail and vaunted Monarch Crest Trail.

Bender envisioned "an opportunity to have a burger and beer and enjoy the Continental Divide." Maintenance on the tramway would also be in order, he said.

The business will be closed this winter while the new owners work toward opening in the spring.