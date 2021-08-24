A Colorado school is taking the classroom to legendary rivers of the Four Corners region.
Durango's Fort Lewis College has greenlit the Fort Lewis on Water program, or FLOW. The idea is for rafting-savvy faculty and staff to guide students on the Chama River through northern New Mexico and the San Juan River through southeast Utah to provide an up-close look at the canyon landscapes and the stories they tell.
The curriculum will blend geology, biology, conservation and archaeology, said Andrew Gulliford, a longtime professor of history and environmental studies who has led river trips in the region.
"It's just a pretty exciting opportunity, especially with all this drought we're facing," he said. "We're gonna take the kids out and show them what these rivers are all about."
Gulliford is among alarmed onlookers expecting "a jarring decade" ahead when it comes to water in the West. In a year of record lows across major reservoirs and rivers, the FLOW program arrives at a pivotal time, he said.
"If we don't work to help this younger generation get an environmental consciousness now, they may not ever," Gulliford said. "You put people on the water for multiday trips, and they all of a sudden understand Leave No Trace ethics, and they really understand how important rivers are."
Fundraising continues for the spring and summer program. FLOW became possible when Fort Lewis bought a rafting company's boats and gear, along with that company's coveted permits for launch points along the rivers.
The college's vice president of advancement, Melissa Mount, has called FLOW "a game changer for (Fort Lewis) and higher education." The program "showcases how we are living our commitments to being powered by place and learning in action," she told Gulliford in a Durango Herald article he wrote.
Situated between several reservations, Fort Lewis College reports its student body is 41% Native American and Alaska Native.
FLOW "is an opportunity for them to share their thoughts and ideas," Gulliford said. "To share Native stories related to these Native landscapes."