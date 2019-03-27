When tens of thousands of people tour the Colorado Convention Center’s maze of halls and showrooms this weekend, it will be hard to imagine a time when Denver’s auto show was a mile away at a since-retired auditorium.
In 1902, 27 vehicles were displayed, half of them steam-powered, say today’s event organizers. This was before even the Model T hit the market.
“In fact, only the auto shows in New York City and Chicago predate Denver,” says Tim Jackson, president and CEO of the Denver Auto Show.
The event had an inconsistent run between the wars, but Jackson picks up the timeline in 1952, when enthusiasts gathered in the new Denver Coliseum. Soon after Currigan Hall opened, the show moved there and stayed through the ‘70s and ‘80s before moving to the Convention Center in 1992.
Throughout history, whenever the Mile High City has introduced a bigger space, the Denver Auto Show has followed. By Jackson’s math, the square footage from then and now represents 800 percent growth. To him, that suggests an American story.
“People love cars,” he says. “They love to kick the tires.”
And that’s what they’ll do during the five-day extravaganza continuing through Sunday. Attendees can view the latest and greatest models, 500-plus vehicles from 32 lines.
Jackson splits the crowds into two groups:
“One is those who are definitely in the market for a car. They’re up here to basically see about everything that’s in the marketplace under one roof. And then there’s the car aficionados. They’re not really planning to buy anything anytime soon, but they’re interested in the industry and the direction the industry is going and the technology and all that.”
Some will float to “Dream Street,” geeking over the exotics from Aston-Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati. Also returning to the show is the “Military Trail,” a row of Jeeps and armored tanks through the years.
Nostalgics will trend toward the antiques, courtesy the Forney Museum of Transportation, with Amelia Earhart’s 1923 Kissel among the collection. Another expected attraction: the Nuggets’ Gary Harris, set to be on the floor for an hour starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“For a lot of folks, it’s a family outing,” Jackson says. “It’s a place to go and just have fun.”
