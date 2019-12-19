If you’re dreaming of dancing sugar plums, visiting the largest Christmas store in Colorado should be at the top of your holiday wish list.
St. Nick’s Christmas and Collectibles is a dream come true for holiday lovers. The family-owned and operated business has been keeping the holiday spirit alive for more than 43 years in Littleton.
Step into a Christmas fairytale, overflowing with holiday decor. From white-frosted Christmas trees to candy ribbon ornaments and miniature alpine village sets, you’ll be sure to find everything you need to deck out your halls in style. Collectible brands include Snowbabies, Old World Christmas, Mark Roberts, Department 56, Christopher Radko, and Byers’ Choice.
A giant Santa statue nicknamed “Santa Kong” makes a special appearance every year during the festive season.
St. Nick’s Christmas and Collectibles is located at 5221 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton. Experience the magic of the Christmas season, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seasonal hours vary.