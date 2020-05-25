A proper adventure in Colorado always comes with rocks. And we're not talking about the last scree field you scrambled up during a hike.
We're talking about big rocks. Great slabs and cliffs and formations commanding attention from afar — signature reminders of the fine job Mother Nature did in this state.
Here we take a moment to appreciate some of her handiwork:
Black Canyon of the Gunnison
"Since the early visit of Captain John William Gunnison in the middle of the last century," begins a 1965 U.S. Geological Survey report, "the Black Canyon of the Gunnison has stirred mixed apprehension and wonder in the hearts of its viewers. It ranks high among the more awesome gorges of North America."
The report describes Painted Wall as the "greatest cliff in Colorado" — the highest in the state, with 2,250 feet of sheer rock from rim to river.
Cathedral Spires
Soaring over Sky Pond at Rocky Mountain National Park, there's something ominous and otherworldly to their jagged, dark-grey appearance. But skilled climbers see a worthy challenge.
Summits are known as the Penknife, Jackknife and the Saber. The highest among them is Sharkstooth, scraping elevations above 12,600 feet.
Chalk Cliffs
With the Arkansas River, aspen-mixed forests and Collegiate Peaks, there's no limit of eye candy around Buena Vista. One exceptional treat is the southeastern flank of fourteener Mount Princeton, which looks to be smothered in white paper — or chalk.
The Chalk Cliffs are not actually made of chalk. That's kaolinite, an interpretive sign lets visitors know. That's "a soft rock," it reads, "produced by hot springs percolating through cracks in the mountain."
Chimney Rock
From a distance on the highway between Pagosa Springs and Durango, this unmistakable monolith is seen commanding a hilltop. It's the centerpiece of a national monument protected for its sacred heritage.
Left long ago by Ancestral Puebloans, nearly 200 homes and ceremonial structures have been found within 7 square miles of Chimney Rock.
Every 18 years in the lunar cycle, the moon hangs perfectly still between the fabled rock and its towering neighbor, Companion Rock.
Colorado National Monument
The wealth of geologic wonder here dates 1.5 billion years to the Precambrian age, the "basement rock" defined by darker hues. A vast array of granite, sandstone, limestone and conglomerates account for other bands and eras, sprawling across this mesmerizing plateau of the Western Slope.
Independence Monument is the tallest freestanding rock in the impressive collection, rising 450 feet off the canyon floor.
Dillon Pinnacles
Near Blue Mesa Reservoir, a set of curious spires stand sentry. Those are the Dillon Pinnacles, their ash-colored tips recalling volcanic activity 30 million years ago.
The pinnacles are classified as West Elk Breccia, made of lava, rock and mud that weathered over time.
Dinosaur National Monument
Here on the Colorado-Utah border, the Green and Yampa rivers cut colorful canyons and walls showcasing 23 rock layers. They tell of prehistoric seas and deserts — and, yes, they store the remains of the beasts for which this preserve is named.
Flatirons
The iconic, titling beauties of Boulder's skyline were once a pile of sand and gravel some 300 million years ago. So goes the tale of Fountain Formation members that are found across the Front Range.
But the Flatirons arrived thanks to "a geologic quirk of fate," as local geologist Lonn Abbott has explained in Boulder Magazine: "Here, and only here, the Fountain's layers are held together by an unusually strong, potassium-rich cement called adularia."
The mountains rose and forces angled the rocks that would be aptly named by pioneers for the heated metal that pressed clothes.
Garden of the Gods
To understand Colorado Springs' world-famous nature sanctuary, you have to travel back hundreds of millions of years ago to when sand dunes covered the region. Ancient wind, water and uplift sculpted the marvels we know today, with names such as Sentinel Rock, Tower of Babel and Three Graces.
Paint Mines
This massive maze of technicolor hoodoos and shelves abruptly emerges in the eastern El Paso County plains. It seems to be something out of a fantasy. But there's a very real explanation for the Paint Mines.
The vibrant combination is the result of oxidized iron. The Dawson Formation occurs here, its origins tracing 55 million years to the Tertiary Age.
There is equal archaeological curiosity in the preserve. Human activity here has been dated as far back as 9,000 years. Researchers say Native Americans used the clay for pottery and ceremonial paints.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Ship Rock and Creation Rock frame Colorado's favorite concert venue. The sandstone walls, over 200 million years in the making, have been famous for their acoustics since 1906, when a big brass band became the first on record to perform here.
Rocks of Spanish Peaks country
In a USGS survey from 1968, the geology on the San Luis Valley peripheries was said to have "inspired men for untold centuries." The landscape was described as "penetrated with dikes" — outcrops like spines criss-crossing the landscape under the gaze of a pair of peaks known as the "breasts of the Earth."
It's all on display from the Highway of Legends, on the way to La Veta and Cuchara. Some legends are symbolized by the rocks: the towering butte that was believed to be a mighty warrior and the series of angling slabs called the Devil's Stairsteps. Profile Rock resembles a human face.