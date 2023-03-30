America’s favorite pastime returns to Colorado on Thursday, April 6, when the Rockies hit the diamond at Coors Field for their first home game of the Major League Baseball season.

The new season brings new culinary delights prepared by Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the hospitality provider for nine MLB stadiums.

“Our teams have been working through the offseason to develop menu creations and venue advancements that will deliver the memorable game-day experiences that fans have come to expect, and we look forward to showcasing everything new that we have to offer,” Aramark president and CEO Alison Birdwell said in a news release.

New this year at Coors Field is Seasons Inning Stretch, a limited-time, seasonally inspired food and beverage program that brings new dishes to ballpark menus in the spring, summer and fall.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect:

For spring, the Seasons Inning Stretch dish is Beef Steak Empanadas with chimichurri aioli accompanied by a lime wedge. Fans can place mobile orders at sections 214 and 240 or pick it up at Fan Favorites Express stations at sections 318 and 338.

In the mood for a cocktail? Aramark has it covered at Casamigos Deck, serving a Rocky-Rita signature cocktail in a Casamigos souvenir mason jar above section 201.

Need a snack to go with that drink? Go with the beloved Monster Nachos, which are even more accessible this season with two newly converted stands at sections 130 and 144. Additionally, Mustache Pretzel is bringing its hand-rolled and scratch-baked mustache-shaped pretzels to concession locations throughout the stadium.

Are you just nostalgic for ballpark eats — burgers, dogs, sandwiches and fries? Don’t worry. There will be plenty of ooey-gooey cheesy classics to fill you up, such as the BBQ Chicken and Mac Sandwich. This features a pile of pulled chicken in original BBQ sauce topped with white cheddar macaroni and cheese on a potato brioche bun. Find it near section 137.

Or visit sections 130, 144 or 330 and grab a bag of Doritos Walking Nachos, which includes a choice of carnitas or chicken tinga, chips, green chili queso, jalapenos and pico de gallo. There will be Green Chili Cheese Fries, a helping of potato shoestring French fries topped with green pork chili, shredded cheddar jack cheese and Wisconsin breaded cheese curds, at sections 134 and 335.

Don't forget to save room for dessert as the chefs didn’t lack for inspiration when dreaming up sweet treats. At section 223, there’s Berry Waffle Cone, a large waffle cone filled with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and ricotta cannoli filling, garnished with a lemon rind. There’s also Peach Chimmies, a flour tortilla topped with whipped cream cheese, sliced peaches, cinnamon sugar mix, caramel syrup and whipped cream. Find it at section 316 and at mobile ordering stands.

For fans who prefer to avoid waiting in line, Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is coming to Coors Field at section 105. This allows guests to go into the location, grab concessions and walk out. By automatically tallying items shoppers take off shelves, payments are processed to Amazon accounts or other credit cards upon exiting.