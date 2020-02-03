GARDEN OF THE GODS (copy)

Coloradans are getting ready to celebrate Valentines Day on February 14th.

Coincidentally, Colorado is the 14th best state for singles, according to a study conducted by financial website WalletHub. Colorado was also ranked as the 2nd best state for mobile dating opportunities.

The study analyzed 50 states across three key dimensions: dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance/fun.

The dimensions were evaluated using 29 metrics graded on a 100 point scale. A score of 100 represents the most favorable conditions for actively dating singles.

The 29 key metrics included: share of single adults, gender balance of singles, and online dating opportunities. 

Florida ranked No. 1 and West Virginia ranked No. 50. 

To read the full study, click here.

