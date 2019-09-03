Pork Green Chili Pork Green Chili Yield: 8 servings 1 pound ground pork 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1/2 onion, diced fine 5 cloves garlic, chopped 1/2 cup flour 6 cups chicken stock 1 (28 ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes 6 roasted pueblo chiles, charred and seeds removed, and diced 1 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin 1 1/2 tablespoon ground coriander 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley 3/4 cup finely chopped cilantro 3/4 cup thinly sliced green onion Procedure: In a large Dutch oven, brown the pork in 2 tablespoons oil. When 2/3 the way cooked, add the onion and the garlic and cook until the onions are translucent. Add flour. It will coat the browned meat mixture and turn it into a giant mass, so make sure it is stirred often or the flour will burn. When the flour has cooked 7-10 minutes, add the chicken stock, tomatoes and chilies. Bring to a rolling simmer, stirring often at first to break up the flour meat mix. Add the spices. Reduce heat and let simmer until the chili has thickened into a gravy consistency, then turn off the heat and add the herbs. Make sure to taste for a final seasoning. Source: David Cook, co-owner Gather Food Studio

Chorizo Chili with Hominy Chorizo Chili with Hominy Yield: 6 servings 1 pound ground Mexican chorizo 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 onion, diced fine 6 cloves garlic, chopped 1/2 cup flour 7 cups chicken stock 1 (28 ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes 6 roasted green chiles, char and seeds removed, and diced 1 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin 1 1/2tablespoon ground coriander 1 can hominy, drained and rinsed 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley 3/4 cup finely chopped cilantro 3/4 cup thinly sliced green onion Diced onion and shredded cheese 12 flour tortillas Procedure: In a large Dutch oven, brown the chorizo in oil. When 2/3 the way cooked, add the onion and the garlic and cook until the onions are translucent. Add the flour. It will coat the browned meat mixture and turn it into a giant mass, so make sure it is stirred often or the flour will burn. When the flour has cooked in for 7-10 minutes, add the chicken stock, tomatoes and chilies. Bring to a rolling simmer, stirring often at first to break up the flour meat mix. Add the spices and the hominy. Reduce heat and let simmer until hash has thickened into a gravy consistency, then turn off the heat and add the herbs. Make sure to taste for a final seasoning. Garnish with diced onion and shredded cheese. Serve with warm tortillas. Source: David Cook, Gather Food Studio

Chilies 101 Chiles are technically a fruit but act as a vegetable in our salads and curries. Perhaps some of the confusion over its identity stems from the fact that, well, chile peppers aren’t meant to be eaten by humans. Their intended target is birds. Chiles produce capsicum, the chemical substance that is felt by our tongues as pungent spiciness. Birds can’t taste capsicum, so they are able to transport chiliepepper seeds far and wide in South America. According to spicyquest.com, chiles — with their internal, edible seeds — are a fruit. They join tomatoes, zucchini, okra and eggplant as the most common fruits-eaten-like-vegetables. Other veggie-like fruits include basically anything that is not sweet and has seeds. Vegetables, on the other hand, are the edible parts of plants, often (but not always) lacking seeds.