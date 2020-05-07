Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released its annual fishing forecast, sure to whet anglers' appetites ahead of the prime season.
The southeast portion of the report provides information on flows, regulations and fish quality that can be expected at more than 40 streams and reservoirs around the Pikes Peak region and beyond — south to Trinidad, east to Kiowa County and west to the prized waters of Lake County.
With fishing license sales up from last year, anglers can only hope their eagerness to escape quarantine is met by hungry trout.
The classic rainbows of Rampart Reservoir await. At Skaguay Reservoir near Victor, northern pike could exceed 40 inches, and "[a]nglers are encouraged to catch and harvest these toothy predators" at no limit, writes the reporting biologist, to improve other trout habitat.
The typical lunkers can be found at Twin Lakes, which "is once again producing trophy lake trout," reports that biologist.
At another popular spot, Lake Pueblo, "[c]atch rates can be low" for catfish, "but the size of the catch can make up for the hard work." The largest one recorded in 2019 was 33.9 inches, according to the report.
Trinidad Lake is billed as "one of the best fishing spots in the southeast because it can hold incredible fish and boasts few crowds." Insights are included for reeling in walleye, saugeye, wiper and others.
Read the full report at https://bit.ly/3ftdLTF