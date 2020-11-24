While Coloradans have been granted a "sneak peek" of their 42nd state park — a small slice of Fishers Peak State Park in Trinidad was unveiled last month — they are now being asked to dream about the 43rd.
Through a new online system, people can nominate a property worthy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's portfolio.
"We're opening up the opportunity to lend your voice in finding unique places that just may become one of our next state parks," CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said in a press release.
When the previously private Fishers Peak entered the public trust last year, CPW reported a growing appetite for state parks, which are expected to be self-funded by passes and fees. In the 2017-18 fiscal year, 15 million visitors were counted across the preserves, up 3 million from five years prior.
In the release announcing nominations, Prenzlow noted "explosive growth in park attendance" during the pandemic, "which proves the importance of providing these outdoor spaces."
According to criteria, nominations should provide "outstanding nature-based recreation" and "community value," with factors including proximity to population centers, "visitation demand and ease of access." Ideal nominations would also conserve habitats and be deemed financially practical, "considering acquisition, development, operations and management."
The nomination form can be found at: https://bit.ly/35utPC1