World Cup skiing finals in Cortina canceled because of virus

What is the face of American skiing doing to pass the time of COVID-19 quarantine? By the looks of her social media, Colorado native Mikaela Shiffrin is practicing guitar, hand stands and meditation.

And giving back.

Using the hashtag "KindnessInCrisis," the Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion announced she was auctioning gear from her legendary career and giving 100% of proceeds to Colorado's Covid Relief Fund and the Food Bank of the Rockies.

At a glance on the auction's webpage heading into the weekend, Shiffrin had a U.S. team jacket valued at $310 going for $2,600; a race suit going for upwards of $1,400; a beanie priced at $100 exceeding bids of $1,100; and a pair of goggles being sought for more than $1,200, about six times the listed value.

Before the weekend, the auction had raised close to $12,400. Bidding ends April 6.

