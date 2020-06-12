Pete Swenson believes most Frisco outsiders to be unfamiliar with what he calls the town's centerpiece for trails. But with a vision becoming a reality at Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area, he expects that to change.
"The PRA has always been a locals' little paradise," said Swenson, the Frisco Nordic Center and trails manager. "But now with the expansion, it will become a destination for trail running and mountain biking in the summer."
Looping the banks of Dillon Reservoir with unobstructed views of Summit County's classic peaks, the widely eroded Perimeter Trail was getting a manicure at the start of this month — an early job within a larger task to add 13 miles of singletrack to the peninsula, nearly doubling the current network.
A Great Outdoors Colorado grant will ensure consistent trail construction for the next few years, Swenson said. The plan is to build out 3,000- to 5,000-foot stretches at a time.
"We want it so that every month (in the summer and fall), someone can show up and there's another piece," Swenson said. "You'll be able to put together some really neat loops."
Recently posted signs direct visitors to the new and improved Peak One Trail, which figures for mountain bikers to be a solid introduction to the mostly flat terrain.
"I call it hero singletrack," Swenson said. "The kind of stuff you'd find in Fruita. Real flowy, lower-intermediate. Anyone who's ridden a bike for a little bit is gonna have a blast."
The project also will benefit the town's Nordic trails. Another 12 kilometers will bring the winter system close to 40 total.
"Summit County's already a good Nordic destination," Swenson said. "To get us bumped up to 40K, it just makes us more of a worthy trip."