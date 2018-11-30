Follow your bliss.
Many will recognize writer Joseph Campbell’s immortal words. Some follow his advice; others do not. Herbal alchemist Shae Whitney is one of the former. She’s the founder of Dram Apothecary, a wild-forged bitters company in Salida.
In a previous life as a Denver bartender, Whitney would head to the woods and forage for wild sage and other herbs during her free time. Back at home, she’d craft bitters, a pungent concentration of herbs in either alcohol or glycerin (hers are alcohol-free), to be used medicinally or in cocktails, such as Manhattans and Old Fashioneds.
Whitney, who also earned a bachelor’s degree in food science and agriculture at Evergreen College in Olympia, Wash., soon began selling her bitters to bar managers and owners around the city. After one particularly trying night at work, she gave notice to pursue her passion full time. That was eight years ago.
Today, she and her business partner and fiancee own a farm where they grow herbs, such as sweetgrass, lemongrass, lavender and chamomile. She still goes to the woods for wild sage, as it can’t be cultivated.
“We didn’t expect it to take off like it did,” Whitney said. “That was when the craft cocktail scene was getting going. We were the first female-owned bitters company in the U.S.”
Bitters originally were used to help stimulate digestion, so her products, such as her most popular bitters flavor, the black, with black cardamom, black tea, sweet black currants, black walnut and black pepper, can be dropped into sparkling water or tea after dinner, or it even can be added to food.
The four-person company recently launched a line of CBD products made with Colorado-grown hemp oil and adaptogenic herbs, such as ashwagandha, oatstraw and skullcap, which are said to help the body adapt to stress.
Gift and cocktail sets are available as well; dramapothecary.com.
More health and wellness gift ideas:
• Vedic astrology reading and mala: Sure, you check your horoscope every day, but that’s Western astrology. A Vedic astrological reading is a whole other entity. The Western astrological system is based on the tropical zodiac; the Vedic system is based on the sidereal zodiac. The former focuses on the sun sign, and the latter on the moon sign. A reading can reveal your karmic patterns so you can make better informed decisions. Sarita Shrestha at Denver’s Tibet Imports offers a Vedic reading along with the purchase of a mala, strands of 108 beautiful beads used for meditation and prayer. Buy your giftee a gift certificate for $55; 303-260-9420, prayermala.com.
• Mellivora nature photography-based leggings: You must have a woman in your life who loves nature and her leggings. Denver-based Mellivora combines the best of both worlds with gorgeous nature photography-inspired leggings. Red Rocks, Maroon Bells, St. Vrain River, Snake River, downtown Denver and Denver’s Union Station are a few of your options. You can purchase them online for $74 or at Whole Foods Market; 970-217-1454, mellivoraco.com.
• Two Leaves and Bud: Make life a little sweeter for your favorite tea drinker. The Basalt-based company was founded in 2004 by Richard Rosenfeld, who developed a taste for tea while traveling in Asia. When he couldn’t locate any high-quality tea back home, he decided to make some. He visited tea gardens in Sri Lanka, India and China and found organic tea farmers to supply his company with tea every growing season. Check out the Paisley Label Bamboo Tea Chest ($66.95) or the Purpose-Field Tea Chest ($49.95); twoleavestea.com.
• Colorado Crafted: This Longmont-based company will do the work for you. The company offers gift boxes filled with the best of our state’s handmade products. Try the Spa Box ($95), packed with a floral bath soak, soaps, lotion, sea mineral body polish, facial mask and candle. Or the Aspen Box ($49), with treats such as pumpkin seeds, peanut butter cups and a grassfed barbecue beef bar. You can build your own gift box, too; coloradocraftedbox.com.