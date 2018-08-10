You probably didn’t know your Colorado driver’s license or other state-issued ID is your ticket to hundreds of dollars in savings this month.
The Visit Pikes Peak Locals Discount program, now in its third year, offers exclusive discounts from local businesses and nonprofit organizations from Wednesday to Aug. 31.
Participating businesses and organizations include Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, Challenge Unlimited, Echo Canyon River Expeditions, Garden of the Gods Trading Post, Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Miramont Castle, Pikes Peak, ProRodeo Hall of Fame and the Space Foundation Discovery Center.
“They’re neighbors, and they just basically want an opportunity for everybody that lives here to come and check everything out that’s right in their backyard,” said PK Knickerbocker, executive director of Visit Pikes Peak. “A lot of people have gone up Pikes Peak, or they maybe have gone to a number of other places, but they haven’t necessarily gotten to experience everything that we have to offer.”
Some of the biggest savings are on big-ticket experiences such as Echo Canyon River Expeditions and Challenge Unlimited, which offers locals a buy one, get one half-off sale on tickets for their Pikes Peak by Bike program.
Knickerbocker said she hopes people from all over the state will experience the area’s attractions before the back-to-school busyness resumes.
“It’s available to folks in Denver, Fort Collins — our drive market, too. They’re coming to see us as well, and we know that when they come, they’re going to eat at the local restaurants and they may or may not have an overnight stay,” Knickerbocker said.
As a mother of two, she said, she finds it helpful to have discounts for educational experiences, such as the Space Foundation Discovery Center.
“They also have something called, ‘Science on a Sphere.’ It actually reminds me of an old observatory. You go in this dark room, and it’s set up like a theater almost. And in the center is this huge sphere, and they have recordings of all of the planets and all of the planets’ moons.”
The list of discounts and when they expire can be found at pikes-peak.com.