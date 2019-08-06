There’s a revival of an age-old tradition going on in Colorado: pressing apples into tangy, fizzy, delicious hard cider.
It’s one of the fastest-growing beverages in popularity in the state. It was even the topic of a recent workshop held in Denver by Slow Food Nations, a global network of local communities that works to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions.
One of the participants on the “This Is Cider” panel was Daniel Haykin, who owns Haykin Family Cider in Aurora with his wife, Talia. Daniel is gaining a reputation for creating what he calls “top shelf” ciders and has been getting noticed for his sparkling ciders.
It was Daniel’s love of bubbly wines like Champagne and prosecco that led the couple to start their adventure in the cider business in 2013.
“My first try was cooking up a batch (of wine) using pasteurized apple juice I bought at a local farmers market,” he said. “It was not good at all.”
After more research and learning about different apple characteristics, Haykin vastly improved his cider-making craft.
“There are only two things in my cider,” he said, “apple juice and yeast. … I use quality local fruit and experiment with small batches. It’s all about the apple at Haykin. The already complex fruit does not get mixed with any other flavors, and the yeast brings out the different profiles of the (apple) varietals.”
He works closely with Steve Ela, a fourth-generation owner of Ela Family Farms in Hotchkiss, who was also a speaker on the panel.
“He’s a farmer geek and likes to explore growing different varieties of apples, like some of the heirloom cider apples,” Haykin said. “It’s a small part of his business, but one he likes to support. Especially when we win awards using his apples.”
The Alkmene apple is one of the varieties grown by Ela.
“This produces a cider that is bright and light,” Haykin said. “It’s a marriage of lemon zest and long-lasting acidity.”
Masonville Orchards in Fort Collins specializes in antique, heirloom and unique apple, pear and plum varieties. Haykin uses several of their apples for his blended summer cider and the Akane apple to make a semi-dry cider.
“Summer cider is a blend of dozens of the apples that ripen in July,” Haykin said. “The cider is summer in a bottle, with notes of vanilla, lime zest and bananas. The Akane is a Japanese apple that is also known as ‘Tokyo Rose.’ It has a strong floral flavor. The flavor persists through fermentation and is complex, with subtle creamy notes.”
Haykin Family ciders have won several medals in national competitions. Because Daniel treats the ciders like wines, they are bottled in glass with bail wire and corks, like a bottle of Champagne or prosecco.
One local chef chimed in on hard ciders too.
“I have always loved hard cider,” wrote Victor Matthews, owner of Paragon Culinary School, in an email. “We made it back home. Drank it every year at the Brushy Mountain Apple Festival. I am glad it is making a comeback. … Plus, we have some amazing fruit here in Colorado. I want to see not only apple, but pear and peach. Maybe even Rocky Ford melon? Cider and food are a natural combination, especially summer BBQ. Grilled pork chop with apple slaw and hard cider — yes, please!”
There are 16 craft cider spots in Colorado. Haykin Family Cider has a tasting room at 12001 E. 33rd Ave. in Aurora. Closer to home, Haykin ciders are on the drink menu at Juniper Valley Ranch. You can taste flights of ciders at Boxer Brothers Hard Cider, 4655 Town Center Drive, including its award-winning double-hopped cider and barrel-aged sour ciders. Or try The Ice Cave Cider House at 174 Washington St. in Monument.