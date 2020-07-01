Colorado's "healing waters" have reopened, though their reputations have been obscured by the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the state's more than two dozen commercial hot springs began hosting customers again in June after Gov. Jared Polis released his "safer at home and in the vast, great outdoors" order. Terms of soaking have changed — as have promises of rejuvenation.
"An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," read the message for guests of the state's biggest geothermal pool. "By visiting Glenwood Hot Springs Resort you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."
Upon reopening, the resort was operating similarly to counterparts around Colorado: encouraging masks on the premises, but not in the water; spacing out seating; promising increased cleaning; and telling visitors to come clothed for soaking, as changing rooms would be closed. Like others, Glenwood was limiting numbers, advising visitors to expect longer waits.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs near Buena Vista was also asking for patience. "We are experiencing an extraordinary amount of phone calls," read the resort website.
While setting maximum capacities at pools, Mount Princeton was no longer requiring reservations at the end of June, as other popular destinations were.
That included Strawberry Park Hot Springs in Steamboat Springs, which was also putting time limits on soaking. South of Colorado Springs, Dakota Hot Springs was booking three-hour slots.
Resorts in Pagosa Springs outlined phased reopenings, with goals of lifting some restrictions this month. A favorite in the San Luis Valley, Valley View Hot Springs this week had yet to announce a reopening date, as safety measures were being considered.