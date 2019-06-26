Recent rankings released by U.S. News & World Report list the top “small towns to visit” in America and Colorado had several spots that made the cut for top 25.
Telluride led the charge, earning the top ranking as the best small town to visit in the country. With beautiful scenery, a constant stream of events, and seemingly endless options for outdoor recreation, this likely comes as no surprise to those familiar with the area. Regardless of the season, Telluride is truly an epic spot. The resort is regularly ranked as one of the best places to ski on the continent and there are few better places to see Colorado’s iconic fall colors.
Also making the cut in Colorado were Steamboat Springs (8th) and Breckenridge (15th).
Steamboat Springs is known for its authentic wild west vibe and tree skiing. Read about that here.
Breckenridge is known for being in the heart of Colorado’s most accessible ski country.
Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know in the comments.