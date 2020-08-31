colorful colorado (copy)

The Cumbres & Toltec scenic railroad train nears the the summit of 10,022-ft Cumbres Pass near the Colorado/New Mexico border Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The train runs from Antonito, Colo. , to Chama, New Mexico on the tracks built by Gen. William Jackson Palmer’s Denver and Rio Grande Railroad in the 1880s. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

There are a number of scenic trains that travel Colorado, but according to USA Today, none are more scenic than the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. In a recently released list of the country's best scenic trains, this route took the top spot.

Traveling 64 miles between Chama, New Mexico and Antonito, Colorado, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad follows a historic route through the San Juan Mountains and the scenic Conejos Valley. Once part of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad network, the railroad was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2012.

Two of the most famous portions of the railroad line include traveling Cumbres Pass at 10,015 feet of elevation and a portion that travels the Toltec Gorge 600 feet above a river.

While the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad stole the top spot on the USA Today ranking of America's best scenic train rides, two other Colorado trains also claimed a place on the greater list. The Durango & Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad took the 5th place spot and the soon-to-reopen Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway claimed 9th place.

If you're interested in learning more about taking a ride on the Cumbres & Toltec railroad, please visit the official website.

See USA Today's full list here.

